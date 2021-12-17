Westpac Banking Corp Buys 5,208 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of CoreSite Realty worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 114.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $170.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. Truist increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

