Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 206.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

