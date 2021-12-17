Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

