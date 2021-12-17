Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.73 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 37.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

XPO stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

