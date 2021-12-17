Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

Shares of MMC opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.