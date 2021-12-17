Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,363 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 285.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

