Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,696 shares of company stock valued at $45,208,829. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $200.28 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

