Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 211,406 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,570 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

