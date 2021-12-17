Westpac Banking Corp Sells 12,084 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Kroger stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

