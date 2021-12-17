Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,801 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

