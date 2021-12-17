Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw Sells 11,000 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.12. 151,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,667. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.01 million, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 119.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

