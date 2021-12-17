William M. Haskel Sells 17,178 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 17,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $73,350.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.50 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

