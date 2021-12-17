William Robert Peterson Sells 9,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$485,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,503,678.13.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, William Robert Peterson sold 28,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total value of C$1,494,768.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$953,911.80.

On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$51.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$55.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

