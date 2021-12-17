Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,038 shares of company stock worth $8,033,266. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

WSM opened at $164.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.14. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

