Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.0% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

WING stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.15. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.72.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

