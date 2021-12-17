Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $194.00 at Barclays

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $184.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.
WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.72.
NASDAQ:WING opened at $160.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.15. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
