Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $194.00 at Barclays

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $184.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.72.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $160.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.15. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

