Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,664. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

