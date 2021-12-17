WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of OSI Systems worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OSIS stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $102.24.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.
In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
