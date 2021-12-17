WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of OSI Systems worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

