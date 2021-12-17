WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 7,217 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Marten Transport worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

