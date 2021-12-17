WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 19,932 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,932 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Freedom worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 10,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,139 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,531,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the second quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a return on equity of 101.94% and a net margin of 52.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

