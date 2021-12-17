WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 847 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.96 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

