Woodcoin Price Reaches $0.0655 on Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $525,958.39 and approximately $100,917.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.39 or 0.08378675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00313915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.52 or 0.00921425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00073994 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.14 or 0.00393497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00271620 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

