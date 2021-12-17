World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO Sells $658,607.88 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,713 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.76, for a total value of $658,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Chad Prashad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00.

Shares of WRLD opened at $252.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.07. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $97.13 and a 52 week high of $261.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.47.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $2,368,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,839,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,678,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

