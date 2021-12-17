World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 546,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.40. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

