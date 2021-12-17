World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:WWE opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 282,695 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.