Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of WOR opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worthington Industries stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

