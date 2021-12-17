Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.
Shares of WOR opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.
WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
