Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $377.81 on Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $725,771.90 and approximately $1,518.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $377.81 or 0.00808961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.32 or 0.08218563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.87 or 0.99961107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002727 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.