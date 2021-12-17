WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.68

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 17109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in WW International in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WW International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.