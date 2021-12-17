WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.68

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 17109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.59.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in WW International in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WW International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

