Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ (XERS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 178,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 131,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 465,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

