Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Sells $2,297,500.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XMTR opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.26. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

