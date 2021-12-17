Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.14) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 455.62 ($6.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 314.86.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

