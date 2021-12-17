Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.14) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 455.62 ($6.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 314.86.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.