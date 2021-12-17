Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YRI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.68.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 28.87.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.