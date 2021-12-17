Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Update

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,053,600 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the November 15th total of 1,481,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,178.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YHEKF opened at $3.61 on Friday. Yeahka has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Yeahka Company Profile

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services comprising mobile payment and bank card acquiring products, as well as an intelligent risk control platform for controlling and managing mobile payments.

