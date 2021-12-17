YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 254 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average of $138.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

