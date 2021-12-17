YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.40 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

