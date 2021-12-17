YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $279.47 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

