YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,490 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,190,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,913 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 89,475 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

