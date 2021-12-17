Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.78. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

AMD stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. 881,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,288,977. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

