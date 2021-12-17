Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce $125.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the lowest is $124.93 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $116.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $521.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 429,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

