Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.37. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.
ECL stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $227.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,221. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.27. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.
In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,632,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.