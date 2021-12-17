Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.37. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

ECL stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $227.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,221. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.27. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,632,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.