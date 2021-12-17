Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. HighPeak Energy reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 880%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

HPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

