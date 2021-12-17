Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $351.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.14 and a 200 day moving average of $296.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

