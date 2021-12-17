Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Boeing posted earnings per share of ($15.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.86. 563,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,297,783. Boeing has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.06.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $329,579,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

