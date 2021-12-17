Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 240.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 492,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $64,725,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.74. 37,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.18. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

