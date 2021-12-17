Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to announce $446.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.80 million to $446.50 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $399.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

In other news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 197,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 148.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 85,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 629,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,546. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.51. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

