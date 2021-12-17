Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.83. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

