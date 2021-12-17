Zacks: Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 116,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $893.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

