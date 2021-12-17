Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Announce $1.68 EPS

Brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN opened at $248.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

