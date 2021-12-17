Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to announce $29.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the highest is $29.89 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $104.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $104.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.57 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,863 shares of company stock worth $21,244,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,986,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 770,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

