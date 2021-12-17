Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.11). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CALA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. 2,868,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,882. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.63. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

In other news, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 279.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 57,860 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 1,732,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 402,972 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

